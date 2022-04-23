The police were responding to a shooting incident involving at least three victims in Washington, D.C., authorities have confirmed.

The Metropolitan Police Department tweeted on Friday night that "the location of this incident is 2900 block of Van Ness Street, NW" and that they "are in the area conducting active sweeps", reports Xinhua news agency

"There have been at least three victims located of two adult males and one juvenile female," the Department added.

Mayor Muriel Bowser tweeted the police are "responding to an active threat", while urging residents nearby to shelter in place.

No information on the condition of the victims or any arrests was immediately available.

The University of the District of Columbia's Van Ness campus is on lockdown.

Students and other members of the university community are also advised to shelter in place.