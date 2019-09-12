The Jammu and Kashmir police have nabbed three suspected terrorists near the Jammu-Punjab border in Lakhanpur on Thursday (September 12) morning. Six AK-47 rifles and Rs 5 Lakh were recovered after the J&K Police intercepted a truck near the border area.

The arrested terrorists, who hail from Kashmir, are being questioned in Lakhanpur Police Station. The truck was travelling from Bamyal area of Punjab to Jammu and Kashmir.

SSP Kathua: A truck carrying arms and ammunition has been recovered in Kathua, more details are awaited. #JammuAndKashmir https://t.co/LRfKQi3c3P pic.twitter.com/nvVTi2AcPg — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2019

Inspector-General of Police, Jammu, Makesh Singh told news agency PTI that a truck was intercepted at 8.00 am on the Jammu-Pathankot Highway and during checking six AK-47 rifles were seized.

The truck has the number plate of Jammu of Kashmir and registered under the name of one Suhil Latoo, according to media reports. The driver of the truck has been identified as Javid Dar who is a resident of Pulwama district.

An investigation into the incident is underway.