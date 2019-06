Three people have been confirmed dead and four injured in Kalaburagi after the roof of a house collapsed over people during the wee hours of Saturday, June 1.

The incident took place at Mangalgi village of Chitapur Taluk in Kalaburagi. The injured people have been shifted to a hospital and are under critical conditions.

The police have registered a case over the incident.

(This is a developing story. awaiting further details)