A major terror plot was foiled and a tragedy was averted in Jammu on Sunday after a seven-kilogram Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was recovered near the crowded general bus stand area.

This incident comes two years after the ghastly attack on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy in Pulwama in which 40 personnel of the force were killed.

According to official sources, "Al-Bard terrorist Sohail hailing from Pulwama was apprehended by the police teams near bus stand late Saturday night".

"It was a huge IED"

A man, who belongs to the Pulwama district, has been arrested in connection with the recovery, they added. He has been identified as Suhail- who is a member of the Al-Badr outfit.

As there were inputs that the terrorists would carry out terror attacks, adequate security measures were taken by the security forces. "It was a huge IED," a senior police official said.

In the last one week Jammu and Kashmir police has arrested two terrorists of Lashkar-e- Mustafa and The Resistance Front from Kunjwani and Bari Brahmana area.

In 2019, 40 CRPF jawans were martyred after a suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle on a bus in South Kashmir's Pulwama district.