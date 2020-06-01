Karnataka's Covid-19 tally crossed 3,000-mark, a record jump of 299 infections in the past 24 hours, mostly constituting returnees from Maharashtra, raising the state's tally to 3,221, an official said on Sunday.

"New cases reported from Saturday 5 p.m. to Sunday 5 p.m. are 299," said a health official. Continuing the trend of past several days, domestic returnees formed the lion's share of new cases, accounting for 258 or 86 per cent of the cases.

Of the 258 returnees, 252 returned from Maharashtra alone, 98 per cent of the domestic returnees. Returnees from other states are a minuscule -- two from Delhi and one from Andhra Pradesh.

Unfortunately, three young healthcare workers working at an isolation ward in Davangere has also contracted the virus. There were seven international passengers who got infected on Sunday, four from Doha, two from Malaysia and one from Indonesia.

Cases in Karnataka in past 24 hours

Incidentally, cases with contact history rose to 34. In the past 24 hours, cases spiked in Vijayapura, Bengaluru Urban, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Mandya, Yadgir, Belagavi, Udupi, Davangere, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada.

Among the new cases, Bengaluru Urban contributed 21, followed by Yadgir (44), Kalaburagi (28), Mandya (13), Raichur (83), Udupi (10), Bidar (33), Belagavi (13), Davangere (6), Dakshina Kannada (14), Vijayapura (26), Uttara Kannada (5), Ballari, Shivamogga and Kolar (1 each).

Of the new cases, 168 are men and 131 women, including 33 children below 10. On Sunday, two patients succumbed to the virus, a 50-year-old man from Raichur and a 75-year-old man from Bidar. Across the state, 1,950 are active cases, 1,218 discharged 51 deaths and 15 patients in ICU.

On Sunday, 221 patients got discharged. In the past 24 hours, Karnataka has tested 13,358 persons, of which 12,841 tested negative. In total, 2.93 lakh samples have been tested so far, of which 2.86 lakh were negative.

Top five places with active cases in the state include Yadgir (275), Raichur (214), Mandya (209), Kalaburagi (146) and Bidar (131). Of the total, Bengaluru Urban has so far accounted for 10 deaths, followed by Kalaburagi (7), Dakshina Kannada (6) and Vijayapura and Bidar (5 each) among others.