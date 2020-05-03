With 2,644 new cases and 83 fatalities in the past 24 hours, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country climbed to 39,980 on Sunday morning, the Union Health Ministry said.

Of the total cases, 28046 are active, 10632 people have recovered, and 1301 people have succumbed to the disease. At least 682 people have recovered from the highly contagious COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state with the total number of cases rising to 12296 with 521 deaths, though 2000 people have also recovered from the deadly virus.

Gujarat reported 5054 cases so far followed by Delhi with 4122 cases, according to the Health Ministry data.

The other states which have seen sharp rise in cases are Madhya Pradesh (2846), Rajasthan (2770), Tamil Nadu (2757) and Uttar Pradesh (2487).

Maharashtra has the highest number of fatalities, among all the states, followed by Gujarat with 262 deaths, Madhya Pradesh 151, Rajasthan 65 and Delhi 64.

Among other major states, Andhra Pradesh has reported 1525 cases and 33 deaths so far, Bihar 481 cases and 4 deaths, Haryana 360 and four deaths, Jammu and Kashmir 666 cases and 8 deaths, Karnataka 601 and 25 deaths and Kerala 499 cases and 4 deaths.

States which have reported less than 10 cases are Tripura, Mizoram, Puducherry, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh.