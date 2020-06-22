Vijay has turned 46 on Monday, 22 June. The birthday wishes for the Tamil star is pouring in from across the globe from his legion of fans and well-wishers.

Now, an interesting story of his 21st birthday celebration has been revealed. 25 years ago, the actor was not celebrating the occasion with much fanfare like today as he was still a budding actor.

Guess Who!

Well, he had celebrated his 21st birthday in Kulu Manali with a contestant from the third season of Bigg Boss Tamil. Wondering who? Well, it is none other than Vanitha Vijayakumar.

She has herself spoken about it on Twitter that they had a wonderful time shooting in Manali on Vijay's 21 birthday. On her social media account, she shared a couple of pictures from the sets of their film Chandralekha.

Vanitha Vijayakumar Posted

Vanitha Vijayakumar wrote, "25 years ago is when we traveled to kulu manali 4 arumbum thalire song.ur 21st birthday we celebrated there..its all so fresh in my memory.we might have grown older but those precious moments r evergreen&beautiful..u are always my SUPER STAR #HappyBirthdayThalapathy @actorvijay. [sic]"

In a recent interview, Vanitha Vijayakumar had spoken about an incident that occurred during the shoot. She had said that Thalapathy was not happy with the costume and refused to come to shoot.

When Thalapathy Refused to Come for Shoot

"During the shooting of 'Allah Un Aanai' song in the film 'Chandralekha', Vijay refused to come out of his room for the shooting since he didn't like the costume given to him. Shobha aunty was litreally begging him to come out and shoot," The Times of India quoted her as saying in a recent interview.

Meanwhile, Vanitha Vijaykumar, who will tie the knot with Peter later this week, is all set to open up on her experience of working with Vijay on her YouTube channel later in the day.