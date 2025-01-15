Malayalam cinema is undergoing a storytelling revolution. The new generation of filmmakers is blending unconventional narratives with fresh techniques, crafting a perfect new-age renaissance. Breaking away from traditional norms, these new filmmakers are creating realistic character portrayals, unconventional storytelling, and unapologetic treatment of bold themes. With shoestring budgets, Malayalam films are often seen competing with pan-India blockbusters for box office success. The industry has always emphasized in-depth writing, striking performances, and innovative techniques. Additionally, Malayalam cinema heavily draws inspiration from realistic filmmakers. When Korean director Kim Ki-duk visited Kerala for an international film festival, he was surprised by the recognition and adoration he received from the Malayalam audience. This incident highlights the audience's appreciation for realistic and artistic films.
With Malayalam cinema gaining much-deserved national and international accreditation, here are 25 films from modern-day Malayalam cinema that are great for beginners:
Drishyam (2013)
Director: Jeethu Joseph
Cast: Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan
Rating: 8.6/10 (IMDb)
OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Plot: A gripping thriller about a family man trying to protect his family after an accidental crime.
Bangalore Days (2014)
Director: Anjali Menon
Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Nivin Pauly, Nazriya Nazim
Rating: 8.3/10 (IMDb)
OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Plot: A feel-good story of three cousins navigating life and love in Bangalore.
Premam (2015)
Director: Alphonse Puthren
Cast: Nivin Pauly, Sai Pallavi, Madonna Sebastian
Rating: 8.3/10 (IMDb)
OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Plot: A coming-of-age romantic drama following the protagonist's love life across different stages.
Kammatipaadam (2016)
Director: Rajeev Ravi
Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Vinayakan, Shaun Romy
Rating: 8.0/10 (IMDb)
OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Plot: Krishnan returns to his hometown Kammatipaadam after receiving a distress call from his childhood friend Ganga. The film explores their past and the transformation of Kochi through a history of violence and real estate development.
Maheshinte Prathikaaram (2016)
Director: Dileesh Pothan
Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Aparna Balamurali, Alencier Ley Lopez
Rating: 8.2/10 (IMDb)
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Plot: A subtle revenge comedy with excellent character development, centered around a photographer.
Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum (2017)
Director: Dileesh Pothan
Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Nimisha Sajayan
Rating: 8.1/10 (IMDb)
OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Plot: A masterful social drama centered around a theft and its consequences.
Sudani from Nigeria (2018)
Director: Zakariya Mohammed
Cast: Soubin Shahir, Samuel Abiola Robinson
Rating: 8.2/10 (IMDb)
OTT Platform: Netflix
Plot: A heartwarming tale of cultural understanding through football in a small Kerala town.
Ee.Ma.Yau (2018)
Director: Lijo Jose Pellissery
Cast: Chemban Vinod Jose, Vinayakan, Dileesh Pothan
Rating: 8.1/10 (IMDb)
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Plot: A darkly comic take on death and funeral rituals in a coastal village.
Njan Prakashan (2018)
Director: Sathyan Anthikad
Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Nikhila Vimal, Sreenivasan
Rating: 7.6/10 (IMDb)
OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Plot: A witty character study of a man's attempts to go abroad for a better life.
Joseph (2018)
Director: M. Padmakumar
Cast: Joju George, Dileesh Pothan, Athmiya Rajan
Rating: 8.1/10 (IMDb)
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Plot: A poignant investigative drama with themes of love, loss, and redemption.
Kumbalangi Nights (2019)
Director: Madhu C. Narayanan
Cast: Shane Nigam, Soubin Shahir, Fahadh Faasil
Rating: 8.6/10 (IMDb)
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Plot: A heartwarming tale of dysfunctional brothers finding redemption in a coastal village.
Unda (2019)
Director: Khalid Rahman
Cast: Mammootty, Shine Tom Chacko, Jacob Gregory
Rating: 7.5/10 (IMDb)
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Plot: A realistic portrayal of Kerala policemen on election duty in a Maoist-affected area.
Virus (2019)
Director: Aashiq Abu
Cast: Parvathy Thiruvothu, Tovino Thomas, Asif Ali
Rating: 8.0/10 (IMDb)
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Plot: A medical thriller based on the true events of the Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala.
Jallikattu (2019)
Director: Lijo Jose Pellissery
Cast: Antony Varghese, Chemban Vinod Jose, Sabumon Abdusamad
Rating: 7.3/10 (IMDb)
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Plot: A visceral exploration of human nature through a buffalo hunt in a village.
Anjaam Pathiraa (2020)
Director: Midhun Manuel Thomas
Cast: Kunchacko Boban, Sharaf U Dheen, Unnimaya Prasad
Rating: 7.9/10 (IMDb)
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Plot: A well-crafted serial killer thriller following a police consultant's investigation.
Ayyappanum Koshiyum (2020)
Director: Sachy
Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Biju Menon
Rating: 8.1/10 (IMDb)
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Plot: An intense clash of egos between two men from different backgrounds.
Trance (2020)
Director: Anwar Rasheed
Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Nazriya Nazim, Gautham Vasudev Menon
Rating: 7.1/10 (IMDb)
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Plot: A surreal take on religion, media manipulation, and the power of belief.
Nayattu (2021)
Director: Martin Prakkat
Cast: Kunchacko Boban, Joju George, Nimisha Sajayan
Rating: 8.0/10 (IMDb)
OTT Platform: Netflix
Plot: A taut police thriller examining systemic issues and political interference.
The Great Indian Kitchen (2021)
Director: Jeo Baby
Cast: Nimisha Sajayan, Suraj Venjaramoodu
Rating: 8.2/10 (IMDb)
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Plot: A powerful commentary on gender roles and patriarchy in Indian households.
Joji (2021)
Director: Dileesh Pothan
Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Baburaj, Unnimaya Prasad
Rating: 7.8/10 (IMDb)
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Plot: A modern adaptation of Macbeth set in a Kerala plantation family.
Malik (2021)
Director: Mahesh Narayanan
Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Nimisha Sajayan, Joju George
Rating: 7.9/10 (IMDb)
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Plot: An epic crime saga spanning decades in a coastal village, exploring power dynamics and communal tensions.
Aattam (2024)
Director: Anand Ekarshi
Cast: Vinay Forrt, Zarin Shihab, Kalabhavan Shajohn
Rating: 8.2/10 (IMDb)
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Plot: After a party, the sole actress in a theatre group is groped by one of the men. An urgent meeting is called to decide on expelling the accused, leading to revelations, suspicions, and conflicts.
Manjummel Boys (2024)
Director: Chidambaram S. Poduval
Cast: Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese
Rating: 8.2/10 (IMDb)
OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Plot: A group of friends from Manjummel, Kerala, vacation in Kodaikanal. Their trip takes a dangerous turn when one of them falls into a deep pit in the Guna Caves, leading to a frantic rescue mission.
Kishkindha Kaandam (2024)
Director: Dinjith Ayyathan
Cast: Asif Ali, Vijayaraghavan, Aparna Balamurali
Rating: 8.1/10 (IMDb)
OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Plot: Set in a village bordering a forest, the story revolves around Appu Pillai, a retired army officer, his son Ajay, and daughter-in-law Aparna. Strange events unfold as they investigate family secrets and a missing firearm.
Aavesham (2024)
Director: Jithu Madhavan
Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Ashish Vidyarthi, Sajin Gopu, Hipster, Mithun Jai Sankar
Rating: 8.0/10 (IMDb)
OTT Platform: Netflix
Plot: Three engineering students in Bangalore befriend a local gangster to seek revenge on their college bully. The film humorously explores themes of friendship, ambition, and the unexpected consequences of seeking vengeance.
Happy Watching!