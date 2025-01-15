Malayalam cinema is undergoing a storytelling revolution. The new generation of filmmakers is blending unconventional narratives with fresh techniques, crafting a perfect new-age renaissance. Breaking away from traditional norms, these new filmmakers are creating realistic character portrayals, unconventional storytelling, and unapologetic treatment of bold themes. With shoestring budgets, Malayalam films are often seen competing with pan-India blockbusters for box office success. The industry has always emphasized in-depth writing, striking performances, and innovative techniques. Additionally, Malayalam cinema heavily draws inspiration from realistic filmmakers. When Korean director Kim Ki-duk visited Kerala for an international film festival, he was surprised by the recognition and adoration he received from the Malayalam audience. This incident highlights the audience's appreciation for realistic and artistic films.

With Malayalam cinema gaining much-deserved national and international accreditation, here are 25 films from modern-day Malayalam cinema that are great for beginners:

Drishyam (2013)

Director: Jeethu Joseph

Cast: Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan

Rating: 8.6/10 (IMDb)

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Plot: A gripping thriller about a family man trying to protect his family after an accidental crime.

Bangalore Days (2014)

Director: Anjali Menon

Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Nivin Pauly, Nazriya Nazim

Rating: 8.3/10 (IMDb)

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Plot: A feel-good story of three cousins navigating life and love in Bangalore.

Premam (2015)

Director: Alphonse Puthren

Cast: Nivin Pauly, Sai Pallavi, Madonna Sebastian

Rating: 8.3/10 (IMDb)

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Plot: A coming-of-age romantic drama following the protagonist's love life across different stages.

Kammatipaadam (2016)

Director: Rajeev Ravi

Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Vinayakan, Shaun Romy

Rating: 8.0/10 (IMDb)

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Plot: Krishnan returns to his hometown Kammatipaadam after receiving a distress call from his childhood friend Ganga. The film explores their past and the transformation of Kochi through a history of violence and real estate development.

Maheshinte Prathikaaram (2016)

Director: Dileesh Pothan

Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Aparna Balamurali, Alencier Ley Lopez

Rating: 8.2/10 (IMDb)

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Plot: A subtle revenge comedy with excellent character development, centered around a photographer.

Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum (2017)

Director: Dileesh Pothan

Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Nimisha Sajayan

Rating: 8.1/10 (IMDb)

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Plot: A masterful social drama centered around a theft and its consequences.

Sudani from Nigeria (2018)

Director: Zakariya Mohammed

Cast: Soubin Shahir, Samuel Abiola Robinson

Rating: 8.2/10 (IMDb)

OTT Platform: Netflix

Plot: A heartwarming tale of cultural understanding through football in a small Kerala town.

Ee.Ma.Yau (2018)

Director: Lijo Jose Pellissery

Cast: Chemban Vinod Jose, Vinayakan, Dileesh Pothan

Rating: 8.1/10 (IMDb)

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Plot: A darkly comic take on death and funeral rituals in a coastal village.

Njan Prakashan (2018)

Director: Sathyan Anthikad

Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Nikhila Vimal, Sreenivasan

Rating: 7.6/10 (IMDb)

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Plot: A witty character study of a man's attempts to go abroad for a better life.

Joseph (2018)

Director: M. Padmakumar

Cast: Joju George, Dileesh Pothan, Athmiya Rajan

Rating: 8.1/10 (IMDb)

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Plot: A poignant investigative drama with themes of love, loss, and redemption.

Kumbalangi Nights (2019)

Director: Madhu C. Narayanan

Cast: Shane Nigam, Soubin Shahir, Fahadh Faasil

Rating: 8.6/10 (IMDb)

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Plot: A heartwarming tale of dysfunctional brothers finding redemption in a coastal village.

Unda (2019)

Director: Khalid Rahman

Cast: Mammootty, Shine Tom Chacko, Jacob Gregory

Rating: 7.5/10 (IMDb)

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Plot: A realistic portrayal of Kerala policemen on election duty in a Maoist-affected area.

Virus (2019)

Director: Aashiq Abu

Cast: Parvathy Thiruvothu, Tovino Thomas, Asif Ali

Rating: 8.0/10 (IMDb)

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Plot: A medical thriller based on the true events of the Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala.

Jallikattu (2019)

Director: Lijo Jose Pellissery

Cast: Antony Varghese, Chemban Vinod Jose, Sabumon Abdusamad

Rating: 7.3/10 (IMDb)

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Plot: A visceral exploration of human nature through a buffalo hunt in a village.

Anjaam Pathiraa (2020)

Director: Midhun Manuel Thomas

Cast: Kunchacko Boban, Sharaf U Dheen, Unnimaya Prasad

Rating: 7.9/10 (IMDb)

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Plot: A well-crafted serial killer thriller following a police consultant's investigation.

Ayyappanum Koshiyum (2020)

Director: Sachy

Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Biju Menon

Rating: 8.1/10 (IMDb)

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Plot: An intense clash of egos between two men from different backgrounds.

Trance (2020)

Director: Anwar Rasheed

Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Nazriya Nazim, Gautham Vasudev Menon

Rating: 7.1/10 (IMDb)

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Plot: A surreal take on religion, media manipulation, and the power of belief.

Nayattu (2021)

Director: Martin Prakkat

Cast: Kunchacko Boban, Joju George, Nimisha Sajayan

Rating: 8.0/10 (IMDb)

OTT Platform: Netflix

Plot: A taut police thriller examining systemic issues and political interference.

The Great Indian Kitchen (2021)

Director: Jeo Baby

Cast: Nimisha Sajayan, Suraj Venjaramoodu

Rating: 8.2/10 (IMDb)

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Plot: A powerful commentary on gender roles and patriarchy in Indian households.

Joji (2021)

Director: Dileesh Pothan

Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Baburaj, Unnimaya Prasad

Rating: 7.8/10 (IMDb)

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Plot: A modern adaptation of Macbeth set in a Kerala plantation family.

Malik (2021)

Director: Mahesh Narayanan

Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Nimisha Sajayan, Joju George

Rating: 7.9/10 (IMDb)

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Plot: An epic crime saga spanning decades in a coastal village, exploring power dynamics and communal tensions.

Aattam (2024)

Director: Anand Ekarshi

Cast: Vinay Forrt, Zarin Shihab, Kalabhavan Shajohn

Rating: 8.2/10 (IMDb)

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Plot: After a party, the sole actress in a theatre group is groped by one of the men. An urgent meeting is called to decide on expelling the accused, leading to revelations, suspicions, and conflicts.

Manjummel Boys (2024)

Director: Chidambaram S. Poduval

Cast: Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese

Rating: 8.2/10 (IMDb)

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Plot: A group of friends from Manjummel, Kerala, vacation in Kodaikanal. Their trip takes a dangerous turn when one of them falls into a deep pit in the Guna Caves, leading to a frantic rescue mission.

Kishkindha Kaandam (2024)

Director: Dinjith Ayyathan

Cast: Asif Ali, Vijayaraghavan, Aparna Balamurali

Rating: 8.1/10 (IMDb)

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Plot: Set in a village bordering a forest, the story revolves around Appu Pillai, a retired army officer, his son Ajay, and daughter-in-law Aparna. Strange events unfold as they investigate family secrets and a missing firearm.

Aavesham (2024)

Director: Jithu Madhavan

Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Ashish Vidyarthi, Sajin Gopu, Hipster, Mithun Jai Sankar

Rating: 8.0/10 (IMDb)

OTT Platform: Netflix

Plot: Three engineering students in Bangalore befriend a local gangster to seek revenge on their college bully. The film humorously explores themes of friendship, ambition, and the unexpected consequences of seeking vengeance.

Happy Watching!