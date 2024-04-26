Amid ongoing campaign for Lok Sabha elections, security forces eliminated two terrorists in north Kashmir's Baramulla district. The terrorists were killed during a 24-hour operation in the Sopore area of north Kashmir.

According to reports, the encounter began on Thursday at Check Mohalla Nowpora in the Sopore area of north Kashmir. After the night's lull, a fresh exchange of firing took place on Friday morning.

Two terrorists have been killed so far, according to the initial reports.

"Two bodies are lying on the ground and they are yet to be retrieved as the operation is still on," reports said.

During the operation, two soldiers and a civilian received bullet injury in the operation. The injured are doing well after receiving immediate medical treatment.

Earlier on Thursday a Joint team of Army's 22 RR, CRPF, and Jammu and Kashmir Police laid a cordon and search operation in Nowpora village of Sopore after having credible inputs about the presence of some terrorists in the area.

As the joint team approached the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon forces triggering an encounter.

Meanwhile, due to ongoing operation roads leading to the encounter site have been sealed off by the security forces.

Educational institutions closed in Sopore

Authorities have ordered the closure of all educational institutes in Sopore town following an encounter in the area.

The decision to close all educational institutes has been taken as a precautionary measure.

Terrorist arrested with a pistol in Uri

Earlier today, security forces arrested a terrorist associated with the proscribed terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) with weapons in Uri in Baramulla district of North Kashmir. A pistol, two magazines, and 20 cartridges were recovered from him.

Acting on a tip-off, Baramulla Police and Army's 8th Rashtriya Rifles conducted joint patrolling in the Kamalkoot Mandayan area of Uri.

During the patrolling, the activity of a person walking on foot appeared suspicious. On seeing the security forces, the suspicious person tried to flee from the spot but was caught by the alert patrol team. During preliminary interrogation, he was identified as Farooq Ahmed Khokar, son of Salamdin Khokar, a resident of Kalsi Kamalkoot. Police have registered a case on the basis of weapons recovered from him.