The world still continues to get strangled in the coronavirus ravel. People testing positive for the viral infection increases tremendously per day. As the world grapples with COVID-19, on the other side, we also have people who have successfully won the battle and stepped back to their normal life happily.

They all have a heartening tale of endeavour, persistence and will power to share, just like the 22-year-old Amy Shircel has.

Amy, a resident of Wisconsin, USA, shared her story on Twitter. She begins her note by saying that she was tested positive for COVID-19 and one of the main reasons for sharing this was, she hoped that it will stop other people from going out.

The love for her fellow-beings

"I'm 22 and I tested positive for Covid-19. Take it from me - you do NOT want to catch this. Hopefully hearing about my experience will help the rest of you to stay home (for real)," Amy wrote.

She mentioned in the tweet that she had returned from a holiday in Europe, hence was able to get tested on the second day of the symptoms. Amy adds, "The first couple of days of symptoms were manageable. I had a fever, a mild cough, chills, headache, and runny nose. Since I had been to Europe, they allowed me to get tested on my second day of symptoms."

A pen-picture of the survival

Amy tries to give a very detailed picture of her journey on contracting the virus. She describes, "By the third day, I couldn't keep anything down. I was vomiting constantly. I couldn't sleep, I obviously couldn't eat. At this point, I still didn't have my test results back."

On the "4th day: test back positive. I developed shortness of breath. It's scary, it feels like your lungs are shallow and you can't take a proper breath. I was weak, had a 102-degree fever and rising."

However on the fifth day, things got worse. "Things got worse and worse. I had never been this ill in my entire life. I was genuinely afraid I would die because that is what it felt like," Amy wrote.

'Coronavirus diagnosis: Dehumanising and lonely'

On the 12th day, Amy says, "Right now I am on my 12th day of symptoms, and I have my appetite back, but the end is nowhere in sight. I still have all the major symptoms. A coronavirus diagnosis is dehumanizing and lonely, and I wouldn't wish it upon my worst enemy. You aren't invincible just because you're in your 20s. Take it from me, and quarantine like your life depends on it (it might)"

Amy's note is in fact is a reminder to the young people, particularly, who consider themselves far removed from coronavirus, especially if they have no underlying health issues.