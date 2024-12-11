2024 Toyota Camry launched at Rs 48 lakh; new design, features, specs explained

Toyota has officially launched the 9th-generation Camry in India in a single variant priced at Rs 48 lakh (ex-showroom). The all-new Camry is based on the TNGA-K platform, measuring 4,915 mm in length, 1,839mm in width, and 1,445mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,825mm. The design of the new Camry is inspired by the Toyota Crown, complete with a large trapezoidal grille with U-shaped headlamps at the front and U-shaped, wraparound taillights at the rear.

Inside the new Camry, there's a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 3-spoke steering wheel with a digital instrument cluster. The car is packed with features such as 10-way adjustable front seats, reclining rear seats, 3-zone automatic climate control, a wireless charger, a head-up display, and a 9-speaker JBL audio system. The 9th-generation Camry is powered by a 2.5-litre petrol hybrid paired with an electronically controlled continuously variable transmission (eCVT). The hybrid powertrain delivers 227BHP and 220Nm.

In terms of safety, the new Camry comes with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, which is the brand's Level 2 ADAS suite, 9 airbags, and a 360-degree camera. The all-new Toyota Camry is here with key features such as:

5th Gen Hybrid system with a high-capacity Li-ion battery 2.5L Dynamic Force Engine 230 combined horsepower Redesigned sleek Sporty grille design Signature headlights with DRL Hydrophilic side mirrors 18-inch alloys Moon roof with tilt and slide Eco, Sport, Normal driving modes 12.3-inch multi-info display + 12.3-inch Multimedia display Android Auto, Apple CarPlay 9-speaker JBL speakers 3-zone automatic climate control HUD display Wireless charging station 10-way power adjust driver Passenger seat with Lumbar Support Touch-control switches in rear armrest Toyota Safety 3.0 (PCS, DRCC, LTA, LDA, AHB), 9 SRS Airbags 360-degree panoramic view monitoring

The Camry Hybrid boasts a striking exterior with a low-slung nose, sleek body lines, and a dynamic rear design that exudes sporty aggression. The stylish hood, fender, and grille blend seamlessly with the sophisticated bumper, while the signature LED Daytime Running Lights add to its bold appeal.

Inside, the spacious cabin is adorned with premium materials, including new Yellow-Brown soft leather upholstery and soft-touch elements across the seats, instrument panel, and doors. The interior is further elevated by an ornamented instrument panel, a piano black front console, and an ambient illumination package featuring fade-out smart room lamps, door handle lighting, and footwell lamps, ensuring a luxurious and refined driving experience.

Toyota Camry Hybrid comes loaded with advanced comfort and convenience features, offering a premium experience for both drivers and passengers. The front seats provide 10-way power adjustment with lumbar support, while the driver's seat includes memory settings for added ease. Rear passengers enjoy luxury with a power sunshade, manual door sunshades, and a reclining function controlled via a touch panel on the rear armrest, which also manages audio, climate control, and the rear sunshade.

Pricing and availability

Toyota Camry is expected to arrive in India through the completely knocked down (CKD) route and is expected to be priced at Rs 48 lakh with deliveries starting in 2025. This launch will replace the current model, which has been available since 2019 and underwent a mid-life update in 2022. The engine is paired with a PMSM electric motor and a Nickel-metal hydride battery, with transmission handled by an eCVT gearbox.