India finally welcomes the New Range Rover Velar, as bookings for this luxurious SUV have officially opened. Offering a blend of elegance, cutting-edge technology, and impressive performance, the New Range Rover Velar is set to captivate customers in the country.

Buyers can choose from the Dynamic HSE variant, which comes with two powertrain options. The first option is a 2.0-liter petrol engine that delivers a robust 184 kW of power and 365 Nm of torque. The second option is a 2.0-liter Ingenium diesel engine, generating 150 kW of power and an impressive 420 Nm of torque.

Rajan Amba, Managing Director of JLR India, expressed enthusiasm for the New Range Rover Velar, praising its iconic Range Rover refinement, futuristic technology, and clean, eye-catching design. The SUV's perfectly balanced proportions and commanding presence make it particularly desirable for those seeking sophistication and distinction.

What's new in the Velar?

The Range Rover Velar boasts an updated front grille, accompanied by new Pixel LED Headlights featuring signature daytime running lights with a jewel-like effect. The rear of the vehicle exhibits a powerful overhang, enhancing its imposing appearance.

Inside the cabin, the Range Rover Velar exudes luxury with two new leather color options, Caraway and Deep Garnet, along with meticulous detailing in Moonlight Chrome and Shadow Grey Ash wood veneer trim finishers. The exterior palette also expands with two new color options: Metallic Varesine Blue and Premium Metallic Zadar Grey.

Setting new standards in infotainment, the New Range Rover Velar debuts the next-generation Pivi Pro system. A curved 28.95 cm (11.4 inches) glass touchscreen controls essential vehicle functions and seamlessly integrates Wireless Apple CarPlay and Wireless Android Auto, eliminating the need for cables. Moreover, the center console now houses a stowage area for Wireless Device Charging, providing quick and hassle-free charging.

Passengers can enjoy a serene journey with the Range Rover Velar's pioneering Active Road Noise Cancellation technology, significantly reducing road noise for a tranquil in-cabin experience. Additionally, the Cabin Air Purification Plus system takes occupant wellbeing seriously, offering superior air quality through CO2 management, PM2.5 Cabin Air Filtration, and nanoe X technology, which helps combat pathogens and eliminate odors, bacteria, and allergens.

The Range Rover Velar maintains its legendary ride comfort and refinement with advanced chassis and suspension systems. Electronic Air Suspension ensures a smooth and comfortable drive, while Adaptive Dynamics continuously adjusts damping forces at each wheel to handle rough terrains seamlessly.

Drivers can tailor their driving experience with Terrain Response 2, accessible through Pivi Pro, offering various modes like Eco, Comfort, Grass-Gravel-Snow, Mud-Ruts, Sand, Dynamic, and Automatic. Each mode optimizes engine performance, transmission, all-wheel drive system, suspension, and stability control for maximum traction and stability based on the driving environment.

Enthusiasts can already place their orders for the New Range Rover Velar, with deliveries scheduled to commence from September 2023. As India eagerly awaits the arrival of this exceptional SUV, it's clear that the New Range Rover Velar is set to redefine luxury driving experiences in the country.