Winners of the Pulitzer Prizes, which is considered the most prestigious award for US-baed journalists and organizations, have been announced after being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The winners of the 2020 Pulitzer Prizes were announced on Monday via a live-stream on YouTube instead of being held at Columbia University's journalism school in New York City.
Pulitzer administrator Dana Canedy live-streamed this year's Pulitzer announcement while addressing the "deeply challenging times" of COVID-19, which has caused millions of lives and continues to spread at an alarming rate.
The New York Times emerged as the big winner, bagging three Pulitzers in the categories of commentary, investigative journalism, and international reporting. Other prestigious prizes were awarded to journalists for their expose coverage, class-apart journalism, photography, and more.
Check out the full list of winners below:
|Category
|Winners
|Awarded for
|Public Service
|Anchorage Daily News
|Lack of police coverage in many communities
|Breaking News Reporting
|The Louisville Courier-Journal
|Rapid coverage of hundreds of last-minute pardons by Kentucky's governor
|Investigative Reporting
|Brian Rosenthal of The New York Times
|Exposé of New York City's taxi industry
|Explanatory Reporting
|The Washington Post
|Series that showed the dire effects of extreme temperatures on the planet
|Local Reporting
|The staff of the Baltimore Sun
|Impactful reporting on a lucrative, undisclosed financial relationship between the city's mayor and the public hospital system
|National Reporting
|T. Christian Miller, Megan Rose, and Robert Faturechi of ProPublicaDominic Gates, Mike Baker, Steve Miletich and Lewis Kamb of The Seattle Times
|Exposing design flaws in the Boeing 737 MAXInvestigation into America's 7th Fleet
|International Reporting
|The New York Times
|Exposing the predations of Vladimir Putin's regime
|Feature Writing
|Ben Taub of The New Yorker
|Chronicling plight of a kidnapped, tortured man for over a decade by Guantanamo Bay detention facility
|Commentary
|Nikole Hannah-Jones of The New York Times
|Groundbreaking 1619 Project.
|Criticism
|Christopher Knight of the Los Angeles Times
|Overhaul of the Los Angeles Museum of Art.
|Editorial Writing
|Jeffery Gerritt of the Palestine, Texas, Herald-Press
|Exposing how pre-trial inmates died horrific deaths in a small Texas county jail
|Editorial Cartooning
|Barry Blitt, contributor to The New Yorker
|Work that skewers the personalities and policies emanating from the Trump White House.
|Breaking News Photography
|The photography staff of Reuters
|Illuminating photographs of the Hong Kong protests.
|Feature Photography
|Channi Anand, Mukhtar Khan and Dar Yasin of The Associated Press
|Images of the strife in a contested territory of Kashmir
|Audio Reporting
|Staff of This American Life, with Molly O'Toole of The Los Angeles Times and Emily Green of Vice News
|"The Out Crowd" - personal impact of the Trump Administration's "Remain in Mexico" policy