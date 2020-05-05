Winners of the Pulitzer Prizes, which is considered the most prestigious award for US-baed journalists and organizations, have been announced after being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The winners of the 2020 Pulitzer Prizes were announced on Monday via a live-stream on YouTube instead of being held at Columbia University's journalism school in New York City.

Pulitzer administrator Dana Canedy live-streamed this year's Pulitzer announcement while addressing the "deeply challenging times" of COVID-19, which has caused millions of lives and continues to spread at an alarming rate.

The New York Times emerged as the big winner, bagging three Pulitzers in the categories of commentary, investigative journalism, and international reporting. Other prestigious prizes were awarded to journalists for their expose coverage, class-apart journalism, photography, and more.

Check out the full list of winners below: