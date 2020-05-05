President Trump halts WHO funding alleging pandemic cover-up to help China Close
Winners of the Pulitzer Prizes, which is considered the most prestigious award for US-baed journalists and organizations, have been announced after being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The winners of the 2020 Pulitzer Prizes were announced on Monday via a live-stream on YouTube instead of being held at Columbia University's journalism school in New York City.

Pulitzer administrator Dana Canedy live-streamed this year's Pulitzer announcement while addressing the "deeply challenging times" of COVID-19, which has caused millions of lives and continues to spread at an alarming rate.

The New York Times emerged as the big winner, bagging three Pulitzers in the categories of commentary, investigative journalism, and international reporting. Other prestigious prizes were awarded to journalists for their expose coverage, class-apart journalism, photography, and more.

Pulitzer Prize logo
Pulitzer Prize logo

Check out the full list of winners below:

Category Winners Awarded for
Public Service Anchorage Daily News Lack of police coverage in many communities
Breaking News Reporting The Louisville Courier-Journal Rapid coverage of hundreds of last-minute pardons by Kentucky's governor
Investigative Reporting Brian Rosenthal of The New York Times Exposé of New York City's taxi industry
Explanatory Reporting The Washington Post Series that showed the dire effects of extreme temperatures on the planet
Local Reporting The staff of the Baltimore Sun Impactful reporting on a lucrative, undisclosed financial relationship between the city's mayor and the public hospital system
National Reporting T. Christian Miller, Megan Rose, and Robert Faturechi of ProPublicaDominic Gates, Mike Baker, Steve Miletich and Lewis Kamb of The Seattle Times Exposing design flaws in the Boeing 737 MAXInvestigation into America's 7th Fleet
International Reporting The New York Times Exposing the predations of Vladimir Putin's regime
Feature Writing Ben Taub of The New Yorker Chronicling plight of a kidnapped, tortured man for over a decade by Guantanamo Bay detention facility
Commentary Nikole Hannah-Jones of The New York Times Groundbreaking 1619 Project.
Criticism Christopher Knight of the Los Angeles Times Overhaul of the Los Angeles Museum of Art.
Editorial Writing Jeffery Gerritt of the Palestine, Texas, Herald-Press Exposing how pre-trial inmates died horrific deaths in a small Texas county jail
Editorial Cartooning Barry Blitt, contributor to The New Yorker Work that skewers the personalities and policies emanating from the Trump White House.
Breaking News Photography The photography staff of Reuters Illuminating photographs of the Hong Kong protests.
Feature Photography Channi Anand, Mukhtar Khan and Dar Yasin of The Associated Press Images of the strife in a contested territory of Kashmir
Audio Reporting Staff of This American Life, with Molly O'Toole of The Los Angeles Times and Emily Green of Vice News "The Out Crowd" - personal impact of the Trump Administration's "Remain in Mexico" policy