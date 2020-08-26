Honda has launched the refreshed version of the Jazz with prices starting from Rs 7,49,900 and going up to Rs 9,73,900. All prices mentioned in this story are ex-showroom, Delhi. While at it, the company has introduced a new top-end trim—ZX. The V and VX variants are still there. The diesel Jazz has been discontinued.

2020 Honda Jazz models, variants, and prices

Now the Honda Jazz comes in two models—a petrol manual and a petrol CVT. However, as mentioned earlier, both models now get a new top-end "ZX" variant each, taking the total number of variants to six. Below is the complete variant and price list to avoid confusion.

Honda Jazz Petrol Manual V: Rs 7,49,900

Honda Jazz Petrol Manual VX: Rs 8,09,900

Honda Jazz Petrol Manual ZX: Rs 8,73,900

Honda Jazz Petrol CVT V: Rs 8,49,900

Honda Jazz Petrol CVT VX: Rs 9,09,900

Honda Jazz Petrol CVT ZX: Rs 9,73,900

2020 Honda Jazz new features

The new Honda Jazz is the only car in its segment to offer a sunroof.

In fact, it is the only sub-10-lakh car at the moment, along with the Honda WR-V, that comes with one. Other new features include a new grille, new front and rear bumpers, new LED headlamps with DRLs, and new LED fog lamps. Also, features such as cruise control, Honda Smart Key System with keyless remote, and push-button engine start/stop are now available with the petrol manual as well. Earlier they were only available with the CVT and diesel.

2020 Honda Jazz safety features and equipment

The new Honda Jazz carries on with the outgoing car's safety features that include standard dual front SRS airbags, ABS with EBD, multi-view rear camera with guidelines, rear parking sensors, impact mitigating front headrests, immobilizer anti–theft system, and pedestrian injury mitigation technology, amongst others.

2020 Honda Jazz engine, gearbox, and fuel efficiency

No changes here as well, except for the diesel being discontinued. Therefore, the Jazz continues to be powered by Honda's 1.2 L i-VTEC petrol engine that produces 90 PS at 6,000 rpm and 110 Nm at 4,800 rpm. The manual is a 5-speed unit, whereas the CVT is a 7-speed that comes with paddle shifters. Honda says that the CVT variants of the Jazz accounted for almost 70 per cent of the total Jazz sales in the market last year. Honda claims a fuel efficiency figure of 16.6 km/l for the manual and 17.1 km/l for the CVT.

2020 Honda Jazz maintenance and warranty packages

The new Honda Jazz comes with a 3-year unlimited kilometers warranty as standard. Additionally, there are extended warranty options as well (2-year unlimited/limited kilometers). The service interval for the new Jazz is 1 year / 10,000 km, whichever is earlier. Honda is also offering an Annual Maintenance Package at the time of car purchase for Rs 11,670 for three years / 30,000 km, whichever is earlier.