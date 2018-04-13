American auto giant General Motors' subsidiary Chevrolet has revealed the 2019 Camaro muscle car. The new Camaro comes with a bold new face, more technology and is being offered in a new entry-level performance trim.

The Chevy Camaro goes up against the Ford Mustang, which is available in India for Rs 74,62 lakh, ex-showroom. Chevrolet has not offered Camaro in India even though the pre-facelift version was showcased at Auto Expo 2016. With the Chevrolet brand retired from India, there is hardly any chance of Camaro coming here other than individual import.

In any case, American V8 muscle cars have a huge fan following up in India. Hence, we have compiled a list of top seven things you need to know about the new Chevrolet Camaro.

1. The face of the new Camaro gets aggressive styling. Chevy calls it a 'performance-driven design' and it packs new hexagonal mesh grille, LED headlamps and a reshaped hood. A new set of 20-inch wheels and smoked taillights are the other major additions.

2. 2019 Camaro also gets Chevrolet's Flowtie which improves the airflow to the engine by an extra 2.5 cubic inches per minute.

3. New Chevrolet Camaro is offered in many new color options. The Riverside Blue color is a tribute to the 1967 Penske-Donohue Camaro Trans-Am racer.

4. Inside the cabin, the Camaro gets new ambient lighting, an updated Infotainment 3 system and a reverse camera integrated with the rear-view mirror, depending upon the trim.

5. Chevy Camaro's V8-powered performance-oriented SS model now flaunts a 10-speed automatic transmission with custom launch control and line lock features. The variant is also offered in six-speed manual transmission.

6. The entry-level model the Turbo 1LE is powered by a new four-cylinder turbo engine, which makes 275hp of power and 400Nm of torque. The mill comes mated to a six-speed manual transmission and a specially tuned suspension setup.

7. The other engine options are a 3.5-liter V6 engine that makes 335bhp and a 6.2-liter, V8 petrol engine that develops 455bhp. Both come mated to 10-speed automatic transmission.