Japanese carmaker Toyota has showcased the Toyota Racing Development (TRD)-spec Yaris sedan version at the ongoing 2018 Bangkok motor show. The Yaris sedan in the Thailand market is called Yaris Ativ and hence the jazzed up version of the sedan is christened as Yaris Ativ TRD.

The Yaris Ativ TRD variant comes with an array of cosmetic upgrades for a sportier stance while it is not clear if the powertrain has also received power boost over the standard version. The Yaris Ativ TRD gets revised front bumper with more black inserts for a sporty look.

The dual-tone side skirts, the front spoiler, and rear faux diffuser finished in red are the other notable additions. The red touches are also extended to the outside rear-view mirrors while the boot spoiler is finished in black. Interestingly, the Toyota Yaris Ativ TRD has been showcased in standard alloy wheels finished in silver, which looks rather slightly odd for the whole sporty package.

Considering Toyota had previously introduced TRD Sportivo versions of the Etios series and it currently sells the Fortuner TRD Sportivo in India, the soon-to-be-launched Yaris may also get the TRD treatment here. However, we expect Yaris TRD launch in India will be sometime in 2019.

Toyota Yaris launch in India

Toyota Kirloskar Motor, the Indian subsidiary of Toyota is inching closer to the launch of Yaris which is rumored on April 24. The bookings for the Honda City and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz rivaling sedan is already underway.

The Yaris has a contemporary design highlighted with a set of slim and wide wraparound headlamps and tail lamps and sporty bumpers with black inserts. The overall design of the car is in line with company's global design language.

Interestingly, Yaris will be offered only in the petrol engine option in India. The 1.5-liter Dual VVT-i engine will be mated to either seven-speed continuously variable transmission (CVT) or six-speed manual transmission. The CVT variants will get paddle shifters.

Image source: Paultan.org