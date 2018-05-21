Lexus LX 570 is powered by a 5.7-litre V8 petrol engine producing 362bhp

The LX 570 can sprint from zero to 100kmph in just 7.7 seconds

The diesel version of the LX, the LX 450d is also priced at Rs 2.32 lakh

Japanese carmaker Toyota's luxury car division, Lexus entered the Indian market in March 2017. The company started off by selling ES 300h, RX 450h and LX 450d models, later adding NX300h and LS 500h. That's not the end, Lexus India has now added a petrol engine equipped variant of its flagship SUV christened LX 570.

The LX 570 luxury SUV is powered by a 5.7-litre V8 petrol engine that develops 362bhp of power and 530Nm of peak torque mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. The new LX variant is priced at Rs 2.32 crore (ex-showroom) and bookings are now open at Lexus dealerships across the country.

Despite being a mammoth SUV, the Lexus LX 570 can sprint from zero to 100kmph in just 7.7 seconds. This makes the LX 570 faster than the LX 450d (diesel variant already on sale). The latter requires 8.6 seconds to zoom past the 100kmph mark.

The LX 450d too is priced at Rs 2.32 lakh (ex-showroom) and is powered by a 4.5-litre V8 diesel engine, which is tuned to develop 261bhp of power and a peak torque of 650Nm, mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission.

Lexus

Apart from the engine, the new LX 570 is identical to the LX450d. It retains the spindle grille and the Lexus L-shaped illumination of the triple LED headlights. The LX 570 gets flared wheel arches, gigantic proportions, wraparound LED taillights and a massive 225mm ground clearance.

The flamboyance is more evident inside the cabin. The SUV flaunts semi-aniline handcrafted leather interiors in 5 trim options with ambient illumination. A 19 speaker Mark Levinson audio system, auto climate control with 14 sensors, wireless charging and a Heads-up display are other premium additions to the cabin.

Lexus

According to the chairman of Lexus India, N Raja, the 2018 LX is the first-of-its-kind from the company's SUV edition on Indian roads so far.