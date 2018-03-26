South Korean carmaker Hyundai is inching closer to the launch of the new version of its popular SUV, the Creta, in India. Launched in July 2015, the Creta became a runaway success and it continues to be one of the bestselling SUVs in India. With the mid-life facelift to the SUV, Hyundai will be hoping to emulate its own success.

While Hyundai Motor India Limited is tight-lipped on the arrival of the 2018 Creta, multiple reports and spy shots have revealed what we can expect in the new version of the SUV. We have compiled all the information available.

Design of Hyundai Creta facelift

The spy shots indicate the India-spec new Creta will borrow design cues from the Brazil version. The Brazilian version comes with larger radiator grille with chrome outlining. The horizontal three-line chrome grille insert has made way for thick, dark-colored slates in the Brazilian version. Reworked front bumper house slim horizontally designed unit and the faux skid plate on the lower front bumper is wider now. These changes are expected to carry over into the India-spec as well. However, Hyundai may add more chrome touches on the grill section for the Indian version.

The rear and side profile of the new SUV will be largely carried over from its current version. A set of new 17-inch Diamond cut alloy wheels in dark shade and rearrangement inside the tail lamps and fin antenna will be the new additions.

The 2018 Hyundai Creta interior

The steering wheel and overall layout of the interior will be carried over while there will be slight tweaks to the dashboard. The company will add more features such as an updated infotainment system with a 7-inch display integrated to GPS, MP3 Player, player photos and videos, USB, and auxiliary. In addition, the coolest addition in the new Creta will be the sunroof. But it will be exclusive to top-spec versions.

Engine of new Hyundai Creta

Hyundai may not touch the tried and tested engine in the new Creta. The Creta will be offered in three engines — 1.6 VTVT petrol, 1.4 CRDi diesel, and 1.6 CRDi diesel.

Launch date of 2018 Creta, price

Hyundai Motor India Limited is expected to launch the new Creta in May or June. The current Creta range starts at Rs 9.29 lakh for the base petrol variant. The price will touch Rs 14.59 lakh for the top-end diesel version. The 2018 Creta facelift will see a nominal increase in price.