Ford Motor Company, the American auto giant has unveiled the all-new Ford Focus which is primarily intended for sale in Europe. Ford claims the 2018 Focus is the most accomplished and technically-competent Focus ever.

The fourth generation of the Focus will be available globally in three body styles – five-door hatchback, sedan, and estate. Ford will also offer Vignale, ST-Line, Active, and Titanium styling packages depending upon the market.

We have compiled a list of top seven facts you need know about the 2018 Ford Focus that takes on the Volkswagen Golf and Hyundai i30 in its target markets.

1. The latest version of the Focus carries the ethos of the brand intact while adding much need updates. Ford has shrunken the Focus' grille a bit, the vehicle comes with more curves, and the headlights have LED lines going through them. All these ads freshness but the car is still recognizable as a Focus.

2. The 2018 Focus is built on new Ford platform called C2. The advanced platform ensures better interior space, crash performance, and aerodynamics. It will underpin many new Ford cars including the next generation of Kuga SUV.

3. 2018 Ford Focus' wheelbase has gone up by 53mm and that resulted in a roomier cabin and short front and rear overhangs. The vehicle is also 50kg lighter and 10 percent more economical than the outgoing version.

4. 2018 Ford Focus is packed with features such as adaptive cruise control with stop and go, speed sign recognition, and lane centering. It also gets Ford's adaptive front lighting system with predictive curve light.

5. The new Focus gets well-specced interior. The car is now available with Ford's Sync 3 infotainment system, along with an 8.0-inch touchscreen and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. It also flaunts premium music system with 675-watt from B&O Play. There's also a wireless charging-pad option.

6. The Focus will be offered with the option of 1.0-litre Ecoboost petrol engine that comes in 85bhp, 100bhp and 125bhp state of tunes. The bigger petrol engine is the 1.5-litre unit. The 1.5 diesel is an all-new unit with 120bhp output while there is also a revised 2.0 diesel making 150bhp.

7. The sportier Focus ST-Line trim will come with a suspension 10mm lower than the standard model which is ideal for spirited driving. The Active-badged near-crossover Focus variant will sit 30mm higher than standard version which is spot on for mild off-roading.