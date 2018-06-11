International singing star Robbie Williams has confirmed that he will be performing at the opening ceremony of the upcoming FIFA World Cup to be held in Russia on Thursday, June 14.

The event is scheduled right before the tournament opener between hosts Russia and Saudi Arabia at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

The English singer announced his performance with a tweet on Monday, June 11: "Very excited to be returning to Russia to perform at the opening of the @FIFAWorldCup - tune in early on Thursday for an unforgettable show! #WorldCup".

He also posted a 49 seconds clip, informing his fans and football lovers about his upcoming performance at the World Cup.

Williams has been a big football enthusiast. He along with Jonathan Wilkes created Soccer Aid, a biennial British charity event that has raised over £20 million in aid of UNICEF UK, in 2006.

All the donations raised through charity will go to support the vital work of UNICEF. According to the official website of Soccer Aid, the donations will help UNICEF provide children with life-saving food, vaccines, and clean water, as well as protecting them from violence, exploitation, and abuse.

Ronaldo confirms presence at the opening ceremony

Aida Garifullina, the Russian soprano will join Williams. Former Brazilian football star Ronaldo has also confirmed his presence in the opening ceremony to represent the glory of the mega football event.

In an official statement released by FIFA, Ronaldo said, "The opening match is always a very symbolic one – it is that instant when you realise that the big moment you, as a player or fan, have been waiting for four years has finally arrived.

"No one knows what will happen in the four weeks of the tournament, but everyone is sure that it will be memorable. Of course, it is also an emotional one for the hosts.

"After so much hard work, suddenly the whole world is gathered in your backyard to celebrate their love for football. I felt that in Brazil four years ago and I am now happy to share this excitement with the Russians as well."

The opening ceremony for the upcoming World Cup will see a slight change in terms of event placement. Musical acts will take the center and will be performed almost half an hour before the first match kicks off.

(Written by Kingson Chingakham)