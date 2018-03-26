200-year-old U.S. gunmaker files for bankruptcy

Remington Outdoor Co Inc [FREDM.UL], one of the largest U.S. makers of firearms, filed for bankruptcy protection on March 25. Remington and other gunmakers have suffered from slumping sales in the past year as fears of stricter gun laws have faded. Bloomberg reported that gun owners stock up when it looks like tighter gun laws lie ahead, though Donald Trump and amp;#39;s win eased those fears, leaving gunmakers with a lot of unsold stock.