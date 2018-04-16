Construction of around 200 pucca houses was completed for Below Poverty Line (BPL) families in Rajouri's snow prone areas of Darhal under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Darhal lies in heart of the Pirpanajal mountain range. The houses will be a huge relief for the BPL families to beat the cold during harsh weathers and snowfall during winters.
200 houses constructed for BPL families in Rajouri under PMAY
