Security forces on Thursday, April 25, killed two terrorists after an encounter broke out in Bijbehara town of South Kashmir in Anantnag district.

A joint team of Army's 3RR and Special Operations Group (SOG) launched a cordon and search operation in Anantnag 's Bangandar Mohalla on receiving credible inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area.

As the joint team approached towards the suspects, the hiding terrorists fired upon security forces leading to an encounter. Security personnel have also recovered arms and ammunition from the encounter site, along with the dead bodies of the terrorists. A case has been registered by the Kashmir Police. The identities of the terrorists are yet be ascertained.

Here are a few visuals from the encounter site:

As per reports, mobile internet services have been snapped in Anantnag. The search operation was still underway at the time of filing the report.