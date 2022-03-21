President Ram Nath Kovind presented two Padma Vibhushan, eight Padma Bhushan and 54 Padma Shri Awards for 2022 at a civil investiture ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday.

The two Padma Vibhushan were presented posthumously to Gen Bipin Rawat, former CDS, and Radhey Shyam Khemka of Geeta Press, Gorakhpur.

The Padma Bhushan awards were conferred upon senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, Punjabi singer Gurmeet Bawa (posthumously), Tata Sons' N. Chandrashekharan while Najma Akhtar, Vice Chancellor, Jamia Millia Islamia was among those who were awarded Padma Shri.

Among the dignitaries present on the occasion were the Vice President, Prime Minister and Union Minister for Home Affairs, a communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Almost a similar number of other awardees would be felicitated in a similar ceremony to be held next Monday.