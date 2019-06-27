At least two people were killed and seven injured when a Russian passenger aircraft made an emergency landing at an airport in Buryatia region in Siberia on Thursday.

The incident occurred when an Antonov An-24 aircraft carrying 48 passengers, including five crew members, was on its way from Ulan-Ude to Nizhneangarsk. The plane overshot the runway after landing, hit a small building and caught fire, according to the regional emergency situations ministry.

The aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing when one of its engines failed, Reuters reported.

Authorities said the accident killed a pilot and technician and the passengers had been safely evacuated before the fire destroyed the plane, reported the global news agency.

The deputy head of the North Baikal District, Tatyana Prokhorova, told Russian news agency Interfax that around 31 people sought medical assistance after the crash. It is also reported that four passengers, including two children, were hospitalised.

The transport investigation department of the Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case on charges of violating air traffic safety and air transport violations, reported Moscow Times.

In 2018, at least 71 people were killed after a Saratov Airlines plane crashed in the south-east region of Moscow after taking off from the Domodedovo Airport.