It was only two days ago, for the nth time, India heard a phrase that naturally brought a strong sense of déjà vu. Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said, "Pakistan is committed to the idea of mutual respect and peaceful co-existence and 'it is time to extend a hand of peace in all directions.'

It was a surprise statement and yet India wasn't surprised. Just two days later Pakistan is going full throttle by celebrating Kashmir Solidarity Day, organising anti India protests across the globe.

What is Kashmir Solidarity Day?

As per the reports in Pakistan media, preparations were on and final touches have been given in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir including lake district of Mirpur to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on 5th February, which is purportedly to show solidarity with the Kashmiris all over. Essentially, this was used by Islamabad to conduct anti-India rallies.

What Major Bajwa said?

While speaking at the graduation ceremony of Pakistan Air Force cadets, General Bajwa said, "Pakistan and India must also resolve the long standing issue of Jammu and Kashmir in a dignified and peaceful manner as per the aspirations of people of Jammu and Kashmir and bring this human tragedy to its logical conclusion."

Ministry of External Affairs of India has not yet responded to the statement. However, political analysts in India have viewed the statement against the backdrop of Imran Khan's government receiving sharp criticism from the opposition.

Hypocrisy by Pakistan

Surprisingly, it was less than a month ago that General Qamar Javed Bajwa warned the Indian army that it would get a befitting reply in case of any 'misadventure or aggression.' His cautionary words came during his visit to army positions along the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.