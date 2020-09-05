Boogaloo Bois had been making the headlines ever since the US riots started and now 2 self-described members of the said far-right group have been arrested on the charges of conspiring with the foreign terrorist organization Hamas. Michael Robert Solomon, 30, and Benjamin Ryan Teeter, 22, were presented before the court in Minneapolis on Friday to face the charges.

"Michael Solomon and Benjamin Teeter proclaim themselves to be members of the Boogaloo Bois, a group that espouses a violent ideology and an objective to overthrow the government. The defendants believed their anti-U.S. government views aligned with those of Hamas, a foreign terrorist organization, and actively developed plans to carry out violence in Minnesota and elsewhere," U.S. Attorney Erica H. MacDonald said in a statement.

The Justice Department revealed the two conspiracists were a part of a sub-group under Boogaloo Bois called the Boojahideen. However, they shared the same goal - to overthrow the government and replace the police. They were a part of the protests Minneapolis after the killing of George Floyd.

The duo along with other members of the Boogaloo Bois group had conspired to carry out violence against police officers and other targets in the shade of the ongoing US protests. The FBI's report said Solomon and Teeter possessed firearms and other ammunitions to fulfill their agenda.

The FBI had been tracking Solomon and Teeter since June. The duo had reportedly said that their views aligned with that of Hamas and even went on to generate funding for the terrorist group.

An FBI agent who went undercover as a Hamas member learned Solomon and Teeter's plans to destroy government monuments, raid headquarters of a white supremacist organization in North Carolina and even targeted politicians and media.