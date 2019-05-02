Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's 2.0's run in theatres is not over yet as the movie is gearing up for the release in China.

The China theatrical rights of 2.0 have been acquired by HY Media. The multilingual movie will reportedly release in 56,000 screens (including 47,000 3D screens). As per the initial plans, it was supposed to see the light of the day on 2 May, but there seems to be a change in plans and it is likely to be out in May-June, say latest reports.

2.0 will be the first movie of Rajinikanth to have a large-scale theatrical release in China. Although the superstar's films have found a market in Japan, Malaysia and other parts of the world, his films are yet to create an impact in the Chinese market.

China has turned out to be a lucrative market for Indian movies in recent years. Films of Aamir Khan have consistently done well there.

Dangal is in the top place in the highest-grossing Indian movie in China followed by Secret Superstar (Rs 736 crore), Andhadhun (Rs 303.36 crore), Bajrangi Bhaijaan (Rs 295 crore) and Hindi Medium (Rs 218 crore).

Released on 29 November, 2.0 is a science fiction funded by Lyca Production on the budget of Rs 570 crore. As per the trade reports, the film, which has Amy Jackson in the female lead, has minted over Rs 625 crore at the worldwide box office.