Rajinikanth's 2.0 has finally seen the light of the day in China on Friday, 6 September, almost 10 months after its theatrical release in India. After much delay, the multilingual film is released in 48,000 screens to become biggest-ever release (in terms of screen count) for a Rajini film.

It has become the first Tamil movie to release in China and has over 50,000 shows on the first day. Star Alliance Ltd is distributing the movie. The early response coming from online indicate that the film has opened to fairly positive reviews and registering a decent opening at the box office till the time the story went for publishing.

Box Office Records:

2.0 has reportedly minted around Rs 625 crore at the worldwide box office. The Indian trade trackers are keenly looking forward to see whether the Shankar's creation could set the box office on fire. More importantly, the fans of the superstar want the movie to become the first film to breach into Rs 1000-crore club from Kollywood.

So far, Aamir Khan's Dangal and SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 have achieved the feat. Interestingly, Khan-starrer minted over Rs 1300 crore in China alone. If the Rajinikanth-starrer can collect half of what Dangal had collected, it will be a remarkable achievement for the film as it is the first film of the superstar to see the light of the day in China.

However, Akshay Kumar's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha grossed over Rs 100 crore at the China box office.

The early estimates indicate that 2.0 would collect easily over Rs 50 crore in its lifetime, but the word-of-mouth can do wonders for the film.

2.0 deals about radiation caused due to cell phones and how the mobile towers are harmful for birds. Rajinikanth will be seen as a scientist and the robots. Akshay Kumar played the role of a villain in the flick, which has Amy Jackson in the female lead.

China has turned out to be a lucrative market for Indian movies in recent years. Films of Aamir Khan have consistently done well there, but to encourage the local content, the Chinese government has restricted the release of foreign movies to 34 films per year, of which almost 90 percent are Hollywood films.