A 19-year-old aspiring model from Nagpur was killed by her boyfriend over doubts about her 'character', the police said on Sunday, July 14. The accused has been arrested.

Khushi Parihar's body was found near Pandhurna-Nagpur highway on Saturday morning. She lived in Hingna Tehsil's Digdoh town with her partner Ashraf Sheikh, 28.

According to PTI, the police said that Ashraf was arrested after he confessed of killing Khushi because she exhibited 'closeness' with some men, making him doubt her 'character'.

It is reported that Ashraf travelled with Khushi in his car on Friday and later killed her by crushing her head at Savli Fata near Pandhurna-Nagpur highway.

She was identified by the police through her social media account. Investigation revealed that Khushi used to participate in local fashion shows and aspired to be a model.

Nagpur police have registered a case of murder. Further investigations are underway.