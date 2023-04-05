As many as 185 persons from outside the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir have brought land in the UT during the last three years.

This information was shared by Union Minister for State Home Affairs Nityanand Rai in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

While replying to a question of Janta Dal (United) member Ramnath Thakur, MoS Home Nityanand Rai said, "As per the information provided by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, a total of 185 persons from outside the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir have bought land in the UT during the years 2020, 2021 and 2022".

The Minister of State for Home further said that a total of 127 people bought land in the Union territory in the year 2022 following 57 persons bought land in 2021 and only one person in 2020.

Anyone in India can now buy land in J&K, but with conditions

After the issuance of the notification in October 2020, any Indian citizen can now buy land, except agricultural, in municipal areas of Jammu and Kashmir without being a domicile.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the "Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Adaptation of Central Laws) Third Order, 2020' shall come into force with immediate effect, and "will encourage development in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir".

After the abrogation of Article 370 on 5 August 2019, the Reorganisation Act bifurcated the erstwhile state into two union territories — J&K and Ladakh.

1559 companies invested in J&K in three years

Sharing details about the number of Indian companies and multi-national companies which have invested in the UT, the Minister of State for Home informed that as per the information provided by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, a total of 1559 Indian companies, including multinational companies, have made investments in the UT, the year-wise details of which are as under 2020-21 is 310, 2021-22 is 175 and 2022-23 1074 companies invested in Union territory Jammu and Kashmir."

MoS Home also inform the upper house that as per the information provided by the Union Territory of Ladakh, no land has been bought by persons from outside the Union territory during the last three Years

"As per the information provided by the Union Territory of Ladakh, no Indian companies, including multinational companies, have invested in the UT during the last three years," the Minister said.