Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai on Wednesday said 180 terrorists have been killed in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir during encounters with security forces this year.

Nityanand Rai, while replying to a question, informed the Rajya Sabha said 31 security forces personnel and a similar number of civilians were also killed during the current year. He added that 123 terror-related incidents took place in J&K during the current year with 31 security forces personnel and 31 civilians killed.

"The Government has a policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and the security situation has improved significantly in Jammu and Kashmir. There has been a substantial decline in terrorist attacks from 417 in 2018 to 229 in 2021", the Minister informed.

14 members of the minority community including three Kashmir Pandits killed this year.

"14 persons belonging to minorities including three Kashmiri Pandits have been killed in Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir from January 2022 till November 30, 2022," he said replying to a written question of Javed Ali Khan.

Rai said there were certain media reports of Kashmiri Pandit Sangharsh Samiti highlighting their security concerns and various measures have been taken by the government to protect the lives of minorities which include group security in the form of static guards, day and night area domination, round the clock 'nakas' at strategic points among others.

3,000 jobs created for displaced KPs under the PM package

Under Prime Minister's Development Package, 2015, 3,000 government jobs for Kashmiri migrants have been created of which, 2,639 have been appointed in the last five years, he said.

Replying to the question of Congress member Mallikarjun Kharge, the MoS Home said that out of the remaining 361, the selection process for 198 posts is at various stages of completion, 40 posts relate to cases, which are sub-judice and 123 posts are re-advertised.

The Government has also approved the construction of 6000 transit accommodations for Kashmiri migrant employees engaged/ being engaged in different departments of the Government of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Out of which, the construction of 1025 units have been completed/substantially completed.

Further, the Government of India reimburses monthly cash relief to the Kashmiri migrants at Rs.3250/- per person subject to a ceiling of Rs.13000/-per family.

"No fresh migrant has been registered in the last five years. The enhancement of cash relief to Kashmiri migrants is considered from time to time on the recommendation of the Government of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir", the Minister said.