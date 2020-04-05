Digital World, Where everything can change in a while second. To gain knowledge in the field of Digital world is something very hard, That everyone can't learn it.

Afzal Anis, A 17-Year-old Digital Marketer from Ranchi who is inspiring the younger generation with his works in the field of Digital Marketing. Being a 17-year-old guy, Afzal is not the same as every one of that age.

He is a self-made entrepreneur, by starting his own startup company called Zedmac in 2018, Later it has been awarded as the Top SEO Companies by various media partners and companies in and around the world. This was not a surprising thing, that your hard work pays off when you work really hard.

Being a founder of the company, he didn't let his studies go out, he continued his studies and managed the company both at a time, which was very hard and this remains that he's a hard-working person.

Afzal Anis says, "it is no hidden fact that in the current scenario, traditional marketing won't work. To take your name globally, you need a sound team that can work with the right content online. Digital marketing helps in generating more sales leads and also gives you efficient ROI analysis."

It's not like just another digital marketing company in the world, They have their own unique style of branding in the world of digital space. And the business tagline for Zedmac, "Branding it better" which stands out from the crowd.