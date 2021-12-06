Sixteen districts in Karnataka have seen a rise in the number of new Covid cases in the first week of December. As many as 500 students have tested positive in the recent past, causing a major worry for the authorities. Sources in the health department said that if the same trend continued then restrictions may be put during the New Year and Christmas celebrations.

By November first week the Covid cases were on a decline and many districts, including those bordering Maharashtra, recorded zero cases paving the way for lifting of restrictions completely. However, the state government has again come up with restrictions to tackle the situation.

According to the health and family welfare department, Kodagu, Haveri, Chikkaballapura, Mandya, Mysuru, Davanagere and Uttara Kannada districts recorded higher numbers of Covid cases. Other districts have recorded very low or single digit Covid cases. But, the Covid cases are rising in all districts where the situation was under total control, and the increase is four-fold.

Between November 26 and December 3, when compared to last week (November 18 to 25) 2,202 cases were reported against 1,835 cases. The number of Covid cases stood at 1,588 from November 12-19. There is a 25 per cent spike in the cases in the last 15 days according to the statistics available with the health department.

Shivamogga and Koppal districts have seen a four fold spike. Shivamogga reported 28 Covid cases between November 18- 25. It rose to 86 from November 26 to December 3 registering a 430 per cent hike. Similarly Koppal, which recorded zero cases till November 25-18, registered four cases between November 26 to December 3. The Covid cases rose to 1,167 from 995 in Bengaluru Urban in the same period.

Sources in the health department said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has stated that there was no agenda before the government to impose restrictions on activities and celebrations. However, he has stated that an appropriate decision will be taken in the coming days after analysing the situation in the state.