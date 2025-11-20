Farhan Akhtar's 120 Bahadur will be hitting theatres in a few hours. Ahead of its release on Friday (November 21), the makers organised a star-studded screening on Wednesday night. Several big names from the industry attended the event. From Ranveer Singh, Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan to Farhan Akhtar and Rekha, the celebs amped up the glam quotient at the premiere.

Let's take a look at the best and worst-dressed actors and filmmakers at the screening of 120 Bahadur.

Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar's PDA on red carpet, fans ask about Don 3

At the event, Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar greeted each other with a warm hug. Farhan was also seen greeting Hrithik Roshan, and the duo posed together. A photo of Farhan, Hrithik and Ritesh Sidhwani left fans nostalgic, reminding them of the film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, where they were co-stars.

Meanwhile, Farhan and Ranveer's bonding on the red carpet sent netizens into a frenzy, with one fan even asking for an update on Don 3, which stars Ranveer. For the screening, Hrithik wore blue denim, teamed with a white shirt-jacket and a cap, while Ranveer opted for a black kurta and Pathani salwar.

Of Bandgala kurtas and pathani suits: Male celebs' fashion game on point

Farhan Akhtar, Vijay Varma and Karan Johar sported bandhgala kurtas, taking Indian ethnic menswear fashion to the next level. Ranveer Singh complemented them with his kurta look. However, Hrithik appeared fashionably out of place as he didn't follow the dress code most male celebs seemed to have embraced.

Who wore it better? Did Saba Azad-Sonal Chauhan accidentally wear similar outfits?

Veteran actor Tabu and Hrithik's girlfriend Saba Azad were also spotted in Indian wear. Saba wore a velvety blue-and-green sharara set with a golden border. Sonal Chauhan also wore a similar outfit with a dupatta. Tabu opted for a multi-coloured ensemble. Tabu was called out by some for her gaudy outfit, with many commenting that it looked oversized.

Rekha and Waheeda Rehman ivory saree

Rekha exuded elegance in a white saree and also flaunted sindoor. Waheeda Rehman, too, chose a graceful white saree for the event.

A heartfelt moment saw Anupam Kher taking a selfie with Arjun Kapoor. Lately, Arjun has been at the receiving end of social media trolling and has been getting flak left, right and centre for no reason. Netizens loved how Anupam Kher lifted his mood and spirits.

Kajol, Tiger Shroff, Asha Parekh, Karan Johar, Chunkey- Bhavna Pandey, among other's also attended the screening.

About 120 Bahadur

The Razneesh (Razy) Ghai directorial is a war drama inspired by the real events of the 1962 Indo-China War. The film recounts how 120 soldiers from the Indian Army's Charlie Company, under the leadership of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, bravely held their ground at the Rezang La pass. Despite being vastly outnumbered and battling harsh conditions, they mounted a fierce defence against waves of advancing Chinese forces.

Alongside Farhan and Raashii, the movie also stars Ankit Siwach, Vivan Bhatena, Ajinkya Deo and more.