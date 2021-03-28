12 year old's love story
Well, weekends have become kind of blah ever since the pandemic hit us. Home delivey, pajamas, sitting in front of our laptop and the ever grumpy mood has become the new norm. There is also no going out, no partying and certainly no surprises. And while we may all be sulking and looking out for something interesting to sail through another boring weekend, author NJ Simmonds has had the time of her life! The renowned author not only added over a 100 new followers to her Twitter but also went viral. Reason? Her 12-year old daughter texted her crush!

Wow! That takes some guts! Wonder what were we doing when we were 12? So the author took to Twitter to Instagram to inform everyone that her 12-year old had just texted a boy she has adored for last four months. And while the mother was going through all sorts of anxiety hormones, the daughter was calm as a cucumber. She even told her mother, "What's the worse that could happen?" The mother called her daughter "Queen" and we couldn't agree more. So the story revolves around a young girl who informs her crush that she has a crush on him. The message is passed over WhatsApp. Few agonizing hours of wait and what comes next! Take a look.

And then, this happened! Because who doesn't love a true-blue romance, right?

The father reacts

Seriously, what is this guy doing?

What's next?

And he replied!!!!

Thinking? You're never going to get someone as cool as her!

Awww!

Just don't tell her classmates!

