A fire broke out at a chemical solvent manufacturing unit in Maharashtra's Pune in the wee hours of Thursday, September October 1 while the plant was closed at the time of the incident. It is located in Kurkumbh industrial area on Pune-Solapur Road.

Eight to nine water tankers were rushed to the spot. The fire personnel took about four-and-a-half hours to douse the flames.

According to the fire officer Sudhir Khandekar, twelve workers and two dogs were rescued from the unit, and some vehicles were also moved out of the plant to safety. No casualty was reported in the fire accident.

"The fire broke out at Shiv Shakti Oxalate Pvt Ltd, located in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area in Kurkumbh, around 1.30 am.

Pune Collector Rajesh Deshmukh said, "No one was injured in the incident. Cooling operation is currently going on," the official said, adding that the cause of the fire is not yet known.