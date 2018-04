A 112-year-old Japanese man, Masazo Nonaka, was recognized as the world's oldest man by the Guinness World Records on April 10. He was born on July 25, 1905, months before Albert Einstein published his theory of special relativity.

Masazo Nonaka is a Japanese man who belongs to Hokkaido. After the previous title holder, Yisrael Kristal of Israel died last August at 113, Guinness had been trying to confirm the oldest living man.