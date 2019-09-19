Well that's incredible!

Ajay and Sanjeev have signed 11 films this year and counting. Ajay Keswani told us that this year has been fabulous for us and we couldn't have asked for more. We Thank god for this as without having any god father in the industry, we still made it so far, we are very happy about it and We are really glad that people are loving our music. We will continue to work hard and produce back to back music for films and production houses.

We have a decent sized song bank that we have created over the past one year, but it really depends on the situation of the film. We sit with the producer and the director of the film and crack the situation. We have been able to do it successfully.

We have signed few films as solo composers and really feel blessed about it. We totally believe in versatile music and are capable of producing multiple genres of music.

The industry is highly competitive but i believe if you have the talent in you and can make catchy and soulful songs, you can create your own space in the industry.

