At 103, freedom-fighter Doreswamy beats COVID in five days

Defying the statistics that show a correlation between severe COVID complications and old age, 103-year-old prominent freedom-fighter and Gandhian HS Doreswamy won the battle against COVID-19 in just days. Doreswamy had COVID-related symptoms five days ago and got admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru, where he received treatment and was discharged in less than a week.

Doreswamy had some breathing difficulty, so he went for a check-up in Jayadeva Hospital, where he was tested for COVID and the report came back positive.

"Treatment was started but I did not have any complications and I have recovered. I am feeling better now. I have some cough. I will go for a checkup again on May 17 but there is no complication now," Doreswamy was quoted as saying by TNM.

According to reports, Doreswamy's treatment was personally monitored by Jayadeva Institute director Dr CN Manjunath, who is an eminent cardiologist and son-in-law of former PM HD Deve Gowda. He was discharged on Wednesday.

Who is HS Doreswamy?

HS Doreswamy was born on April 10, 1918. He was also a part of the freedom struggle, participated in Quit India movement, during which he was put behind bars for 14 months in 1943. He graduated from Bengaluru's Central College in bachelor of science. Besides teaching, he also started a newspaper called Pauravani. Most recently, Doreswamy at the age of 102 participated in a five-day protest in Bengaluru against CAA early last year. Over the decades, Doreswamy has stood up for several causes.