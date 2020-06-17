Pointing out that as many as 10,215 coronavirus patients were cured in the last 24 hours to take the national total in this category to 1,80,012, the Centre on Tuesday announced six tips to fight the stigma associated with the deadly disease.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHF) issued the tips through a detailed illustrated guide, saying that "rumours and misinformation create more stress and can hamper COVID-19 recovery".

The guide aims to address the issue of stigma faced by corona patients as well as cured persons, frontline healthcare providers and their families.

The Ministry reminded that the pandemic is a public health emergency causing stressful and difficult time for everyone, pointing out that the recovery rate had risen to 52.47 per cent, which is indicative of the fact that "more than half of positive cases" have recovered.

During the last 24 hrs, 10,215 coronavirus patients were cured while the total number of confirmed cases across the country stands at 3,43,019, the Ministry said.

Currently, 1,53,178 active cases are under medical supervision as compared with 1,80,012 cured cases.

The Ministry has given three dos and three don'ts. In the dos list, one ought to be appreciative and supportive of the efforts made by frontline workers, verify information from a reliable source such as the MoHFW website, and share positive stories of those who have recovered from COVID-19.

The dDon'ts list pertains to stopping the spread of misinformation; not to label any individual, group or area for corona spread; and not to spread the name, identity, locality of persons affected or under quarantine.

The guide also tells about things that people should know about COVID-19. Although COVID-19 is highly contagious, we can protect ourselves by following preventive measures such as physical distancing, washing hands frequently and wearing a face cover, the guide says.

Despite precautions, if a person contracts COVID-19, it is not his or her fault. Anyone is susceptible to contracting the disease, no one needs to be blamed. In situations of distress, the patients and the family need support and cooperation. Be a well-wisher to those in isolation or quarantine and their families.

Testing, isolation and quarantine are meant to protect the family and community. Celebrate persons who have recovered from COVID-19 as "winners". They do not have the virus and there is no risk of transmission.