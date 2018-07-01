In always, "The 100" season 5 is gearing up for a thunderous battle. It looks like fans will have to take a small break before getting the glimpse of next episode—which will be broadcasted only on July 10. Well, seems like a really long wait.

However, the schedule scuffle has not stopped the makers from releasing the new promo. The next episode is titled 'Sic Semper Tyrannis' that translates to "thus always to tyrants." These are believed to be the words of Roman king Marcus Junius Brutus after the brutal assassination of Julius Caesar.

Well, that hints at some high intense drama and confrontations. The official synopsis from the makers reads, "The growing fractures in Wonkru threaten to explode once and for all. Meanwhile, in Shadow Valley, Murphy (played by Richard Harmon) starts a fire, unleashing catastrophic results."

The eighth episode ended with Bellamy secretly poisoning Octavia with Monty's algae. As she was passing out, Bellamy said, "You'll be okay. By the time you wake up, we'll be in the valley. We will have peace, my sister, my responsibility."

The released promo shows Octavia in death bed while Indra, the warrior screams at his army, "These may be her final hours." We could smell lost of betrayals and dark times coming this way. Meanwhile, it also looks like Marcus could lend a helping hand to save Octavia, he says, "This is how we save my friends."

When one character asks, "You want to awaken the enemy?" She responds, "What's weaker than an enemy at war with itself?" The promo concludes with a montage of violent shots as the chaos continues.

But the big questions are to which camp does Indra belongs? Can Bellamy find an agreement with Diyoza? Will Madi be crowned as the new commander?

The 100 season 5 is aired on Tuesdays on The CW.