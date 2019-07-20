Hold the vision, trust the process - Soniya Bansal truly depicts the above mentioned in her own wonderful way, daughter of a BSF officer Baijnath Bansal, from Agra has acquired her place in Bollywood.

She pursued her post-graduation from Kanpur City and later moved to Delhi for further studies. There after joined Mandi House with inspiration from her friends and unending anchor like support of her family. Sonia's father Baijnath Bansal, mother Santosh Devi Bansal and two sisters, Priya and Aarti Bansal stood by her through thick and thins.

Soniya Bansal was destined to be in the glamour world of Bollywood. To start with, she took part in fashion shows for Filmfare and Lakme, grabbed on many TV Ad Films which carved her way to the entry in Bollywood. She obtained her debut break in the movie 100 Crore and got cast along with Rahul Roy, Shakti Kapoor, Vishal Mohan and Pankaj Berry.

The buzz in the B-Town is that Soniya Bansal is working on an upcoming movie Naughty Gang. Besides, She made her appearance in a couple of web series, video songs for Zee and Venus Company etc. It is just the beginning, and Soniya already is way through in the industry without any godfather and in such a tender age, she is being noticed by film makers.

Like every actress, Soniya Bansal is also very active on Instgram and other social media channels. She boasts of over 711,000 followers on her instagram page. She not only share her glamorous pictures from her various photoshoots, but also keep her fans enlightened with her inspirational messages. Here are some examples.