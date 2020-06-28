In 2010, Governor Ted Strickland of the US state of Ohio declared June 26 as "Shreya Ghoshal Day". A decade later, the singer still feels "too humbled" by the gesture.

"Thank you all for showering me with so much love today. It's 10 Years Of Shreya Ghoshal Day . I feel too humbled by the way fans have celebrated this day every year without fail. You inspire me to create music that makes a place in your hearts and that's exactly what I am trying to do right now. You are my source of energy. Love you my dear #SGians #TeamShreya #SGFamily #10YearsOfShreyaGhoshalDay," she posted on social media to mark the occasion.

Shreya has given many hit Bollywood numbers including "Bairi piya", "Dola re dola", "Naam adaa likhna" and "Pal pal har pal".

She has sung in several languages apart from Hindi, including Bangla, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu and Marathi.

In an interview with IANS, Shreya had said she doesn't have a preference when it comes to the genre of songs.

"I am as fluid as one can think of. The kind of music I listen to is quite versatile. I don't limit myself. But I like slightly challenging songs," said Shreya.

Sharing an example, she said: "'Ghar more pardesiya' from 'Kalank' was a tough song to sing. It's a dance song but all the 'harkat' and nuances were there. It also had to sound cinematic. It was a challenging song. I hope these kind of songs happen more. Whether it is classical or not, it should be challenging."