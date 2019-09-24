In yet another incident of building collapse in Mumbai, a five-storey building collapsed in Khar West area of Mumbai on Tuesday, September 24, afternoon.

The incident took place at around 1 pm when the stairway portion of ground-plus-five Pooja building at 17th Road near Khar Gymkhana collapsed. Several people are feared to be trapped inside the building including the security guards.

Part of building collapses in #Khar, #Mumbai. Part of staircase has collapsed of Pooja Building. Its Ground + 5 floor building. pic.twitter.com/jbE7nd1IWp — Kirandeep (@raydeep) September 24, 2019

A 10-year-old girl, identified as Mahi Motvani, is also stuck under the debris. The Mumbai Police and rescue officials along with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team are present at the spot of the incident. The rescue operation is underway. The building has been vacated by the authorities.

Dog squads of the Mumbai Police have also been sent to the spot to look for injured people at the collapse site. "No casualty has been reported so far and efforts are underway to clear the debris," said a fire brigade official, reports PTI.

(This is a developing story. Awaiting further details)