Average electricity supply in rural areas has increased from 12.5 hours in 2014 to 22.6 hours in 2025 and in urban areas to 23.4 hours this year, the government has said.

"It is our goal to make power accessible to everyone and all times and the government is aiming for 100 per cent electrification of households across the country," said Union Power and Housing and Urban Affairs Minister, Manohar Lal.

The Union Minister informed that fossil-based power capacity has increased from 168 GW in 2014 to 246 GW in Jan 2025 which shows an increase of around 46 percent.

He also informed that the increase in non fossil capacity has increased from around 80GW in 2014 to around 220 GW in 2025 (as of January 31) which is around 180 per cent increase.

Highlighting the addition and transmission network, the minister informed that the transmission network has increased from 2.91 lakh circuit kilometers (ckm) in 2014 to 4.92 lakh ckm in 2025.

With the help of initiatives like Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY), PM Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana (SAUBHAGYA), Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan for Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG ) the accessibility to power has increased significantly in the last 10 years.

Addressing the media, the Union Minister informed that India has become net exporter of power and the net export in 2025 amounts to 1625 MU. He also informed that in 2014, India was a net importer of power.

According to him, energy shortage has reduced from 4.2 per cent in 2014 to 0.1 per cent in 2025. He also said that the steps are being taken to overcome the current energy shortage.

Around 2.13 crore smart meters have been installed. He further informed that 19.8 crore smart meters, 52.5 lakh DTRs and 2.1 lakh feeders have been sanctioned.

The government is focused on promoting electric vehicles. By 2030, 1 lakh EV charging stations will be installed to facilitate electric mobility.

