At least 10 people were killed and dozens injured in two separate attacks in Afghanistan's Kandahar and Logar provinces on Wednesday, police said.

According to a police official, seven people including three police officers were killed and 12 others injured in an attack carried out by four Taliban insurgents at a police station in Afghanistan's eastern Logar province.

The attack began early on Wednesday when a rebel detonated a mini-truck full of explosives against the rear wall of a police station in Pul-e-Alam, the regional capital, while three other attackers followed him, Efe quoted Logar Police spokesperson Shapoor Ahmadzai as saying.

"Following the blast, three attackers armed with weapons entered the police station. But our policemen were quick to handle the situation and respond to the attack," said Ahmadzai, adding that all the insurgents were killed by the police a "few minutes" after the attack started.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid claimed the attack in a statement on his official account on Telegram, claiming that "tens of policemen," including the district police chief, were killed and injured.

In another attack, at least three civilians were killed and 11 others injured in a blast that rocked Afghanistan's Kandahar city, Xinhua reported.

The blast happened in a market in Police District 5 in the morning, killing three people on the spot and injuring 11 others, all civilians, provincial government spokesman Daud Ahmadi said.

He said investigation had been initiated into the incident.

