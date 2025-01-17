In an innovative move set to transform the experience of devotees and tourists at the grand Mahakumbh Mela, quick commerce platform Blinkit has announced the opening of a temporary store at the event. Located in Prayagraj, the store promises to deliver all pooja needs and daily essentials in a mere 10 minutes. This announcement was made by Albinder Dhindsa, CEO of Blinkit, through a post on a social media platform.

The store, which spans 100 square feet, is strategically located to serve key areas of the Mahakumbh Mela, including Arail Tent City, Dome City, ITDC Luxury Camp, Devrakh, among others. The store's offerings range from milk, fruits, and vegetables for offerings and self-consumption to essential items like chargers, power banks, towels, and blankets. Dhindsa also mentioned that the store has Triveni Sangam Jal bottles in stock, a significant item for the devotees attending the event.

The Mahakumbh Mela, held every 12 years, is a spiritual event that draws over 450 million devotees from around the world. The 2025 event, which will continue until February 26, is expected to see crores of devotees descending on the holy town of Prayagraj over the next two months. The devotees come to take a dip of faith in the holy waters and 'wash away their sins'.

The event kicked off with a grand start as around 1.60 crore devotees are estimated to have taken a holy dip at the Sangam by noon on Makar Sankranti. A 21-member foreign delegation from 10 countries also participated in the holy dip at the Sangam, further highlighting the global appeal of the event.

The Mahakumbh Mela is not just a spiritual event but also a significant economic activity. Brands are projected to invest Rs 1,800-Rs 2,000 crore in advertising campaigns across platforms, utilizing artificial intelligence (AI)-driven themes, LED outdoor screens, virtual assistants, and mobile apps. The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) estimates that the event will generate a revenue of Rs 1.2 lakh crore for Uttar Pradesh.

Companies from India and abroad are vying for space to showcase their presence during the 45-day event. From Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) companies to banks and startups, companies are using best promotional practices to market their brands at the fair. Top brands, including Dettol, Dabur, Pepsico, Coca-Cola, and corporate houses such as ITC and Reliance have set up camp ashrams, lined up their products, and are distributing samples and refreshments.