Dharma Productions' Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Ghum is one of the most loved films of all times. We all have watched the film and relived every moment. Karan Johar's dramatic touch was the USP of the film. As the film clocks in 18 years today, we still secretly watch the film and cry buckets, act and dress like Poo and we all want to romance like Rahul and Anjali.

The ensemble cast of Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kajol with supporting cast of Simone Singh, Fareeda Jalal and Johnny Lever makes it one of the first film to have all the stars and superstars under in one frame.

International Business Times brings you some of the most mouthed dialogues from the film! We bet you still use it in your daily conversation! Check it out:

The Poo Mania

•How dare you! Tumhe koi haq nahi banta ki tum itni khoobsurat lago."

Don't we all girls use this often!

•Our favorite, Poo's – "Hallelujah!"

•Mere saath prom jaane ke liye tum sabko teen departments mein brilliant hona chahiye ... and that is good looks, good looks and good looks

•Kaun hai ye, Jisne dobara mudke muje nahi dekha?"

The Rahul and Anjali ka fight, right?

•Ye joke tha?" "Tha toh!" "I don't like jokes." "I don't like you!"

•Lucknow da kurta, Pathani salwar ... tab lage mard, varna lage bekaar

This solution we all have given to our besties!

•Zindagi mein agar kuch banna ho, kuch haasil karna ho, kuch jeetna ho... toh hamesha dil ki suno... aur agar dil bhi koi jawab na de toh aankhen band karke apni maa aur papa ka naam lo ... phir dekhna har manzil paar kar jaoge, har mushkil aasaan ho jayegi ... jeet tumhari hogi, sirf tumhari.

When your friends or beau doesn't listen to you!

•Keh diya na? bas, keh diya!

This is a serious lit message for millennials

•Paisa toh har koi kama leta hai ... lekin izzat kamana sabke bas ki baat nahi

Dosti zoned dialogue!

•Dosti ke alava bhi kuch rishtey hote hai ... kuch rishtey joh hum samajhte nahi ... kuch rishtey joh hum samajhna nahi chahte ... kuch rishtey jinka koi naam nahi hota, sirf ehsaas hota hai ... kuch rishtey jinki koi deewar nahi hoti, sarhad nahi hoti ... aaise rishtey joh dil ke rishtey hote hai, Pyar ke rishtey hote hai, Mohabbat ke rishtey hote hai...

We still can get over this movie. Can we? ❤️

And if at all while we forgot to mention any of your particular favourite ones, please comment it below.. Keh diya na...Bas! Keh diya.