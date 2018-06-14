Undoubtedly, E3 is one of the biggest events that the entire gaming industry and the video game enthusiasts look forward to and this year's event was no exception. The Electronic Entertainment Expo 2018 official began on June 12 and ends on June 14. The event has been filled with excitement, surprises, new trailers, new gaming title launches and many more announcements. So, here are the 10 best announcements that took place at the event in Los Angeles.

Nintendo finally revealed the brand new "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate" for its gaming console Switch at the E3 2018. Nintendo is trying to live up to the expectation of the fans, as they are bringing back all the characters, which have appeared in the previous Smash Bros. games, with this sequel. "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate" will include two new characters as well - Inking Girl from the Splatoon series and Ridley, from the Metroid series. The game will be released on December 7 this year.

Action-adventure survival horror video game The Last of Us is getting a sequel. According to the announcements made at the E3, "The Last of Us II" is currently under development. Developed by Naughty Dog, the game's official gameplay trailer was revealed at the Los Angeles event. Although the composer of the video game, Gustavo Santaolalla indicated that the game would be launched in 2019; the developers have not yet given any confirmed timeframe.

Bethesda's director and executive producer Todd Howard officially announced the sequel to The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and it is called "The Elder Scrolls VI." Although the gaming studio has finally announced that the game is on its way; they have not yet revealed any release date. However, Howard had mentioned that the game is currently in its pre-production stage.

Sony showcased the first ever gameplay trailer for its open-world samurai game "Ghost of Tsushima" at the firm's E3 2018 press conference. The stunning looking game takes place on the Tsushima island. The company has not yet revealed a release date for the game.

Nintendo took to the stage at the event and announced that the Mario Party series is now coming to the Switch console with the new "Super Mario Party." According to the gaming company, gamers will be able to play the game with one Joy-Con. This game is one of the most creative ways that Nintendo has come up with to take advantage of the Switch's portable nature. The game will be officially released on October 5, 2018.

Ubisoft announced the arrival of "Assassin's Creed Odyssey" at the E3 2018. The game has been set against the backdrop of ancient Greece and will allow the gamers to play as Alexios or Kassandra. "Find uncharted locations, uncover hidden treasures, or fight your way through entire fleets in naval battles. Customize the look of your ship, upgrade weaponry to suit your strengths, and recruit crewmembers with unique perks, tailoring naval combat to your style," reads the website of the company.

Sony revealed a new gameplay trailer of "Death Stranding" at the event. According to Sony PlayStation, the "first half and the last sequence, in particular, are most representative of the actual gameplay." However, the company has not announced an official release date for the game.

FromSoftware revealed their upcoming gaming title, "Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice" at the E3 event. Activision will publish the game, which will be officially released sometime in 2019.

CD Projekt Red's upcoming new gaming title, "Cyberpunk 2077" was announced at the gaming event in Los Angeles. The game has been set in the North California in distant future. The trailer of the game features a number of stunning details. The developers haven't confirmed a release date as of yet.

Microsoft's E3 press conference also revealed the first gameplay trailer of "Fallout 76." The game is set against the backdrop of West Virginia's hills. Bethesda had initially announced the game with a teaser last month but now we have the first trailer. The game will be officially launched on November 14 this year.